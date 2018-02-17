NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Much-needed pothole repairs got underway across the city Saturday as the Department of Transportation dispatched over 50 crews to make repairs on residential streets and highways alike.
The DOT says potholes have developed across the five boroughs as a result of fluctuating temperatures and increased precipitation.
The agency says it’s already filled nearly 50,000 potholes since mid-December.
For more information on how you can report a pothole or street surface complain, CLICK HERE.