NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Olympic Athletes from Russia dominated the United States men’s hockey team with a 4-0 win Saturday, dropping Team USA to 1-2 in Group B play.
OAR’s Nikolai Prokhorkin scored two goals for Russia before former NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk sealed the deal for a shutout.
Next up, Team USA will play in the first round of playoffs between Monday night and Tuesday morning. They need a win to advance.
Also Saturday, Italy’s Luca de Aliprandini and Austria’s Manuel Feller were disqualified from the men’s giant slalom after losing their balance and falling as they approached the finish line.
Marcel Hirscher, of Austria, got off to a good start in the men’s giant slalom, while American Ted Ligety was trailing by 2.44 and out of the top 15.