NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man in the rape of a 24-year-old woman during a party inside an apartment in Chelsea.
It happened the morning of February 3rd inside a bathroom at the Fulton Houses on West 17th Street.
Police said two men attacked the victim inside a bathroom and then took off. EMS workers responded and the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
26-year-old George Ballo of Manhattan has been arrested and is facing rape charges as authorities continue to search for a second suspect.
