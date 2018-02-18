CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump’s budget proposal cuts millions of dollars from existing background check systems and would make it harder to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.

The New York Democrat said Sunday that after Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, it would be dangerous to undermine gun background checks.

“Another act of senseless violence, another gun shooting in a school,” Schumer said. “It’s just too much already.”

 

Trump’s budget for fiscal year 2019 was released Monday, before the shooting that killed 17.

Schumer says the proposed budget cuts $12 million from federal programs that help states and localities maintain records on who is ineligible to purchase firearms.

“At a time when gun shootings are on the increase, to actually cut back on the NICS system system is appalling,” New York’s senior senator said. “Lives will be lost if they cut the funding to NICS.”

It amounts to a 16 percent cut from $73 million to $61 million. Schumer says the proposal would hurt “one of the only firewalls” now in place to stop dangerous people from buying guns.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch