CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:east harlem, Erin Logan, Local TV, Sneaker Sale, subway slashing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two cousins were attacked and robbed last week during a sneaker sale gone wrong in an East Harlem subway station, and their family members are concerned that more people could fall victim.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported Sunday night, the cousins packed a backpack with sneakers and hopped on a train, arriving at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station in East Harlem.

The plan was to hand over a pair of sneakers to the buyer. The older of the two cousins, an 18-year-old Bronx teen had posted an ad on Facebook saying the sneakers were for sale.

But the exchange did not work out as planned for the young man or for his 17-year-old cousin who was with him.

“People out there can’t even make a living like selling stuff in a public place, like it’s not even safe now,” said a family member of both teenagers who did not want to show his face, fearing retaliation.

The teens did not want to show their faces either, but the 18-year-old explained what happened.

As soon as the teen got off the train, he started having second thoughts. He said he texted the man who had offered to buy the shoes and said, “We’re here.” He got a reply back saying, “We?”

He said made him worried.

The teen assumed the man had another attentions – such as attacking him. Police said the teens were approached by three men believed to be in their 20s.

The 18-year-old said they tried to take his backpack with the sneakers in it. At that point, his cousin tried to intervene and ended up getting cut in the arm.

The younger cousin also had a pair of sneakers with him in a bag, which fell to the ground. The men grabbed the shoes and took off.

“If they did it one time, they’re going to keep doing it,” the cousins’ family member said. “People got watch out for these people.”

Another family member of both victims, who also wanted to be described, said he wanted the men caught before others are targeted.

“You see their faces very clear. I don’t know why the police no catch these people,” he said. “This is very crazy. I don’t understand.”

The 18-yer-old told CBS2 he has been selling sneakers through social media for a year and has never once had a problem. He said he will now have to rethink the appropriate public places to conduct such exchanges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch