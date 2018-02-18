CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Laura Podesta, President Donald Trump, Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump fired off tweets Sunday saying the Obama administration was to blame for Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, as CBS News’ Laura Podesta reported, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said something must be done to stop future interference.

Trump pointed fingers at the Obama administration for not stopping Russian operatives from interfering in the 2016 election.

Trump also defended his victory, saying the results of the 2016 election were not affected by any meddling.

“It’s hard to say that this didn’t affect the outcome,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware). “It was an exceptionally close election. I’ll remind you one candidate won the popular vote. The other candidate won the electoral vote. But it’s not yet clear whether the Russians succeeded in actually changing votes.”

The Department of Justice has indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies for creating hundreds of fake social media profiles. They posted attacks on Clinton, while praising Democratic primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and then-candidate Trump.

On Sunday morning political shows, Democrats and Republicans agreed the U.S. needs to continue to tighten its security against Russian infiltration, especially before the midterm elections.

“The Department of Homeland Security has been very aggressive working with states under this administration to be able to work on election security,” said U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma).

To stop Russians from purchasing political ads, Facebook now says it will require potential advertisers to have a U.S. address. The company will send postcards with a code to complete the transaction.

The hope is that only people who reside in the U.S. will be able to influence future U.S. elections.

The latest indictment did not accuse anyone from the Trump campaign of coordinating or working with Russians. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s broader investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch