NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disaster was averted Sunday outside Webster Hall in the East Village.
The Department of Buildings was called to the now-shuttered concert venue at 125 E. 11th St. Sunday after receiving reports of an unstable sign on the front of the building.
Upon arrival, department inspectors learned that the building’s marquee had become partially dislodged from the bricks and was leaning, 1010 WINS reported. There marquee looked as though it might collapse, but no part of the marquee fell onto the sidewalk.
Firefighters temporarily shored up the marquee using wooden supports under the overhang.
But East 11th Street was closed between Third and Fourth avenues as a precaution, and barricades were set up on the sidewalk.
The owner of the building was also issued a violation for failure to maintain, 1010 WINS reported.
Webster Hall closed in August for a yearlong renovation project.