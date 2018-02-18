NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Although temperatures are expected to hit the high 60s later this week, we still have a few more weeks of winter left.
Brandon Fay, Managing Director of Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by with a few hearty and healthy recipes to get us through the final stretch.
One Sheet Pan Dinner, Chicken with Root Vegetables
Serves 4
What You’ll Need:
- 1 lbs baby Yukon gold potatoes, halved
- 1 bunch rainbow carrots (about 5 carrots), sliced
- 2 medium turnips, trimmed, peeled, half quartered
- 2 parsnips, peeled and julienned
- 8 small sunchokes, scrubbed and halved lengthwise
- 1 large onion, cut into 1-inch large pieces
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic bulbs, halved
- 2 lemons, halved
- 4 sprigs rosemary,
- 4each Fresh bay leaves
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme Leaves
- 4 lbs chicken, quartered
- smoked paprika, to season
- freshly ground black pepper and Salt, to season
- cooking spray
How to Make It:
- Preheat oven to 375°. On a large baking pan coated with cooking spray, evenly arrange all the vegetables, potatoes, lemon, garlic and herbs. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Season chicken with smoked paprika, salt and pepper and arrange over vegetables. Roast until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 160°-165° and vegetables are just tender, approx. 35-40 minutes.
- Remove chicken and vegetables to a serving platter; keep warm.
TIP: Line the sheet pan with foil or parchment paper to make cleanup a breeze. To add a fresh, raw crunch, sprinkle tender greens like baby arugula on the serving platter.
Warm Pear and Lentil Salad
Serves 4
What You’ll Need:
- 2 cups beluga lentils
- 4 cups Vegetable stock
- 2 medium-sized pears
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 2 onions, chopped
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 1 ¼ cups red wine
- 1 ¼ cups cloudy apple cider
- ¾ cup raisins
- 1 pinch chili powder
- Freshly ground black pepper and Salt, to taste
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme Leaves, to garnish
How to Make It:
- Carefully sort through the lentils (sometimes small stones can be mixed in) and rinse thoroughly. In a medium sauce pot with your vegetable stock, add the lentils, bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer and let lentils cook until tender. Drain and leave to dry.
- In the meantime, wash the pears, peal and remove the cores and cut into thin slices. Heat 2 tbsp oil in a sauté pan and sweat the onions. Add the pears and the rosemary sprigs and sauté over a medium heat. Stir in red wine and apple cider. Add the raisins and the chili powder. Season generously with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer for about ten minutes.
- When the pears are tender, add the lentils and sauté for a few minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove from heat and stir in parsley and garnish with Thyme leaves.
TIP: Lentils can be cooked 1 day ahead. Let cool; cover and chill. A staple in every home chef’s pantry.