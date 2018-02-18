CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Brandon Fay, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Although temperatures are expected to hit the high 60s later this week, we still have a few more weeks of winter left.

Brandon Fay, Managing Director of Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by with a few hearty and healthy recipes to get us through the final stretch.

One Sheet Pan Dinner, Chicken with Root Vegetables

Serves 4

What You’ll Need:

  • 1 lbs baby Yukon gold potatoes, halved
  • 1 bunch rainbow carrots (about 5 carrots), sliced
  • 2 medium turnips, trimmed, peeled, half quartered
  • 2 parsnips, peeled and julienned
  • 8 small sunchokes, scrubbed and halved lengthwise
  • 1 large onion, cut into 1-inch large pieces
  • 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic bulbs, halved
  • 2 lemons, halved
  • 4 sprigs rosemary,
  • 4each Fresh bay leaves
  • 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme Leaves
  • 4 lbs chicken, quartered
  • smoked paprika, to season
  • freshly ground black pepper and Salt, to season
  • cooking spray

 How to Make It:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°. On a large baking pan coated with cooking spray, evenly arrange all the vegetables, potatoes, lemon, garlic and herbs.  Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Season chicken with smoked paprika, salt and pepper and arrange over vegetables. Roast until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 160°-165° and vegetables are just tender, approx. 35-40 minutes.
  3. Remove chicken and vegetables to a serving platter; keep warm.

TIP:  Line the sheet pan with foil or parchment paper to make cleanup a breeze.  To add a fresh, raw crunch, sprinkle tender greens like baby arugula on the serving platter.

 

Warm Pear and Lentil Salad

Serves 4

What You’ll Need:

  • 2 cups beluga lentils
  • 4 cups Vegetable stock
  • 2 medium-sized pears
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 1 sprig rosemary
  • 1 ¼ cups red wine
  • 1 ¼ cups cloudy apple cider
  • ¾ cup raisins
  • 1 pinch chili powder
  • Freshly ground black pepper and Salt, to taste
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme Leaves, to garnish

 How to Make It:

  1. Carefully sort through the lentils (sometimes small stones can be mixed in) and rinse thoroughly.  In a medium sauce pot with your vegetable stock, add the lentils, bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer and let lentils cook until tender.  Drain and leave to dry.
  2. In the meantime, wash the pears, peal and remove the cores and cut into thin slices.  Heat 2 tbsp oil in a sauté pan and sweat the onions.  Add the pears and the rosemary sprigs and sauté over a medium heat.  Stir in red wine and apple cider.  Add the raisins and the chili powder.  Season generously with salt and pepper.  Bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer for about ten minutes.
  3. When the pears are tender, add the lentils and sauté for a few minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Remove from heat and stir in parsley and garnish with Thyme leaves.

TIP:  Lentils can be cooked 1 day ahead. Let cool; cover and chill.  A staple in every home chef’s pantry.

