After taking some time to adjust to having a baby living in his house, Gregg made his return Monday morning — just in time to listen to Boomer give up on his beloved Rangers.
After the Booms was through venting about the Blueshirts, the guys discussed the likelihood that Tim Tebow will ever play in the big leagues. According to Mets GM Sandy Alderson, the former Heisman Trophy winner will make the majors at some point. How ’bout that?!?!
We also heard a little on the Yankees, as Jacoby Ellsbury isn’t thrilled, and Gio shares what bothered him the most while watching the NBA’s All-Star weekend.