HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Accidents that result in fatalities are down across Long Island.
There was a dramatic drop in the number of people killed in Suffolk County car accidents. In 2017, there were 94 crashes that killed 100 people. In 2016, there were 139 killed in 121 crashes.
“The fine work of the men and women of the Suffolk County Police Department, they have done an extraordinary thing. They have increased summonses from 2016 to 2017 by 8.7 percent, almost 9 percent,” Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron said. “We’re tying to not only write more tickets, we’re trying to write the right tickets.”
In Nassau County, police saw a 10 percent decrease in fatal auto accidents. Some other factors, according to the chief include young people getting educated on the dangers of speeding and driving aggressively, and cars that are safer — including vehicles with blind spot warnings.