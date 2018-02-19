NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a stabbing suspect after an argument aboard a subway train in the Bronx turned violent.
Police say the incident happened on a southbound 4 train on Jan. 29, 2018, when the suspect repeatedly stabbed a 29-year-old victim with a switchblade before running out of the station at 149th Street and Grand Concourse.
The victim was treated at Lincoln Hospital for injuries to his neck, chest and back.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
All calls are kept confidential.