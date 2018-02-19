CBS 2A Lukoil gas station (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More problems have been found on the fire escape that was involved in a fatal incident last week, sources told CBS2.

On Friday, a step of the fire escape at 434 Broadway at Howard Street fell off while it was being inspected.

The step plunged seven floors, seriously injuring two people.

soho fire escape victim CBS2 Sources: Additional Problems Found On Fire Escape Involved In Fatal Accident

A Long Island man has died a day after after a piece of a fire escape fell off a building in SoHo, critically injuring him and another person.

Richard Marchart, 58, died in the hospital a day later after being struck by the 150-pound step.

Sources tell CBS2 that inspectors have sine found three loose fire escape steps and have since secured them. Inspectors have also removed two pieces of the fire escape’s railing, sources said.

The Department of Buildings has ordered a complete facade inspection and repairs to the fire escape.

City law requires all building taller than six stories to be inspected and reports filed with the Department of Buildings every five years. A 2013 report on the building found no unsafe conditions.

Separately, CBS2 was looking into another possibly dangerous fire escape.

The sidewalk below the fire escape at Broadway and Lafayette was roped off with police tape, according to CBS2’s John Dias.

Watch his report in the clip above.

