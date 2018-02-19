NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews made repairs to a fire escape in SoHo that some thought was in danger of collapse Monday night.
They were called to 147 Grand Street when locals noticed a problem.
The city’s Department of Buildings issued a code violation to the building’s owner. Meanwhile, people who live and work in the area say they were worried.
“Better to get it fixed now before something bad happens,” SoHo resident Jimmy Keithley said.
On Friday, part of a fire escape at a nearby building collapsed and critically injured a man and a woman.
The man, identified as 58-year-old Richard Marchart, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.