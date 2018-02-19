MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Nassau County Police Department want your help identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station in Valley Stream.
It happened at 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the Sunoco Gas Station on West Sunrise Highway.
According to authorities one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and demanded cash.
One suspect is described as 6′, mid-20’s, wearing a burgundy colored hooded sweatshirt, gray cargo sweatpants and black and white colored sandals.
The other suspect is also believed to be in his 20’s-30’s, and was wearing a blue baseball cap, blue shirt, blue jacket, tan pants and brown boots.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
All callers will remain anonymous.