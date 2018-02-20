Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
After a foggy start, we’re finally seeing a little more sun out there. Temperatures will be running about 15° warmer than yesterday in the mid 60s or so, which is only a few degrees short of the record for the date (69°).
We’ll see another round of fog tonight, but it will remain pretty mild for this time of the year. Expect temps to only fall into the mid 50s or so.
Clouds and fog will give way to brightening during the day tomorrow which will allow our temps to soar into record breaking territory. We’re anticipating a high of about 70° if you can believe it, and that would break the current record of 68° set back in 1930.
A cold front will then touch off some showers tomorrow evening before it makes a clean pass overnight. We’re anticipating another round of rain on Thursday, as well, but we’re expecting much cooler conditions in place with temps stuck in the 40s much of the day.
Check back for more on this wild winter weather!