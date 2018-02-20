CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Morning!

A mild day ahead for everyone as the showers from yesterday paved the way for unseasonably mild air.

We can expect widespread fog today. This will be exacerbated by any leftover snow pack which will lead to a thicker, more dense fog.

CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Skies will be slow to clear especially east of NYC. Even the western burbs will be delayed in clearing.

But as the heavens shine down come oh, let’s say 4pm, temps will soar into the mid to even upper 60s.

A little taste of spring! Enjoy it everyone. Have a great day.

– G

