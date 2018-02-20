Morning!
A mild day ahead for everyone as the showers from yesterday paved the way for unseasonably mild air.
We can expect widespread fog today. This will be exacerbated by any leftover snow pack which will lead to a thicker, more dense fog.
Skies will be slow to clear especially east of NYC. Even the western burbs will be delayed in clearing.
But as the heavens shine down come oh, let’s say 4pm, temps will soar into the mid to even upper 60s.
A little taste of spring! Enjoy it everyone. Have a great day.
– G