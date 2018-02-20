NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Minimum wage workers are seeing their pay gradually increase as New York pushes towards $15 an hour.
There’s one exception, waiters and waitresses are still paid quite a bit less.
“This folds into the much bigger argument of ‘that’s the way it’s always been done.’ It’s a term that just doesn’t apply anymore,” actress Amy Poehler said.
Poehler lent her voice to the ‘One Fair Wage’ push.
“With one small change in policy, Governor Cuomo can make a big difference,” she said.
Herself a waitress for 10 years, Poehler said the dependence on tips puts wait staffs at the mercy of customers and bosses, fueling abuse and intimidation.
Waitress Shanida Thomas said she is placed in uncomfortable positions on a regular basis.
“We have to what the customer says… to make money,” Thomas said.
Both said One Fair Wage would not only pay the tips, but also, the minimum wage on top of that – leaving many servers in less vulnerable positions.