By Ashleyan Lopez

New York is filled with unique, creative talent that provide us with rare art of all forms. Paintings, music, designs — you name it, New York has it. Support your local artists and check out some of these places to shop, observe art or enjoy live music at.

Art On Paper Fair

Pier 36

299 South St.

New York, NY 10002

www.thepaperfair.com

Date: March 8 through March 11

Discover new art galleries at the Art on Paper Fair. The fair will exhibit many works of art from 80 galleries. As you browse through the fair and admire the unique works of art, you can discover local art galleries such as Cinders Gallery, a pop-up exhibition based in Brooklyn or the Owen James Gallery from SoHo. While the fair will also feature international exhibits, the Art on Paper Fair is important to the arts of New York as it showcases artists and galleries from New York that you have yet to learn of.

Artists And Fleas

70 N. 7th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(646) 789-4556

www.artistsandfleas.com

Flea markets are not just for vintage clothing and antiques. If you are looking for unique artwork or handmade crafts to buy, check out Artists and Fleas. The flea market has all kinds of handmade arts and crafts made by local artists. The artistic vendors sell creative, one-of-a-kind designs that you won’t find elsewhere. From paintings, photographs and photo jewelry, you can find something for your wall or to wear. This location is only open on the weekends but there are two other locations that you can also visit in Soho and Chelsea, each featuring a variety of artistic sellers.

Mercury Lounge

217 E. Houston St.

New York, NY 10002

(212) 260-4700

www.mercuryloungenyc.com

Mercury Lounge is unlike the typical music venue. This lounge has helped pave the way for indie artists on the rise since the ’90s. Popular rock band, The Strokes, credit the Mercury Lounge as one of the first venues they performed at to kick off their career. The club’s roster is always filled with an incredible, indie lineup that has made the venue iconic to locals and musicians everywhere.

Related: NYC’s Best Small Music Venues For Discovering Local Bands

Knitting Factory

361 Metropolitan Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(347) 529-6696

www.knittingfactory.com

You get a little bit of everything at the Knitting Factory. When it comes to live performances, you have your pick of stand-up comedy, poetry readings, performance art and of course, live music. Knitting Factory has become an established music venue everyone knows and loves, and is the go-to place for locals to catch their favorite acts up close.

Pine Box Rock Shop

12 Grattan St.

Brooklyn, NY 11206

(718) 366-6311

www.pineboxrockshop.com

This local dive bar has also served as a home to many local musicians. Pine Box Rock Shop has opened its doors for aspiring musicians throughout New York including Unit J, a collective art space for aspiring artists based in Bushwick. Performers from the Northside Festival, an annual event that celebrates innovative, emerging artists in the music world and the Cinder Block Comedy Festival also took the stage at this venue. This bar stays loyal to the music world we all know and love. Unit J Bushwick is another spot you can check out. The aspiring artists create and host live concerts, video and photo shoots, and screen films created by the local artists.

Related: Best Places To See Street Art In NYC