Yankees fans got their first glimpse of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton taking batting practice, and according to Boomer, those fans should be concerned. He cited the modest total of nine home runs, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez combined to hit.
So the guys stuffed a lot of Yanks talk into Tuesday’s show open, as there is somewhat of a “World Series or bust” feeling around the team — and frankly for good reason. Gregg also felt the need to take his radio partner to task for his negative outlook on the Bombers, before the Booms got the callers involved in the fun.