NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents in Brooklyn are desperate to get their neighbor’s home cleaned up.

They say the historic landmark is now an eyesore with trash and junk piled high in the front yard.

It’s a beautiful tree lined block with million-dollar brownstones, but all kinds of things are piled up and pouring out of the front lawn of 253 Sterling Street.

“What is she doing with all this stuff? Like, I don’t know, a Clorox bottle? What is the purpose saving it?” Theamarie Phillip said.

People on Sterling Street said the woman who lives there hoards in her front yard, her backyard, and even in and on top of her car.

“She’s a very nice lady. I’ve known her since I was a child, but she obviously likes collecting things,” David said.

Neighbors say the homeowner has lived here for several decades, but the problem has gotten worse in the last few weeks.

They didn’t want to go on camera for fear of ruining their relationship with her.

“My neighbor across the street is a hoarder and it’s been going on for many years and ever since she retired it’s become a full time job,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors said they’ve called 311 and nothing has happened.

“We feel it’s a fire hazard. The house is packed with stuff,” a neighbor said.

No one answered when a CBS2 news team knocked on the door, and phone calls went unanswered.

Neighbors believe the home is filled with so many items, she may not even live there.

The Department of Sanitation told CBS2 that five ‘dirty area’ violations were issued to the home last year.

Residents said tickets aren’t enough. They worry for her health, and theirs.

CBS2 reached out to the Department of Health about the home, they didn’t respond. The FDNY and the Department of Buildings said they have not issued any violations.