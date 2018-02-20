CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:New Jersey Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Scott Harrington broke a second-period tie with his second goal of the season, and the slumping Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a three-game losing streak and ended the New Jersey Devils’ four-game winning streak with a 2-1 decision on Tuesday night.

Boone Jenner also scored as the Blue Jackets moved into the second wild-card position in the Eastern Conference with 65 points, one ahead of Carolina and the Islanders. Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves in helping the Blue Jackets win for the fifth time in 15 games (5-9-2).

Taylor Hall scored for the Devils to extend his point-scoring streak to 12 games, tying David Pastrnak of the Bruins for the league-high this season. He also pushed his personal point-scoring streak to 19 games. He missed three games with a thumb injury, so the league does not consider that to be part of his current streak.

Keith Kinkaid had 17 saves for New Jersey, which holds the first wild-card spot in the conference.

Harrington, who has three career goals, has scored both of his goals this season at Prudential Center. The go-ahead goal was set up by Artemi Panarin, who found the 24-year-old coming late on a rush. His shot from above the left circle beat Kinkaid to the low corner.

Jenner gave the Blue Jackets the lead 5:19 after the opening faceoff. Defenseman Zach Werenski had a shot off the goalpost, but Jenner stormed the net and knocked the rebound into an open net.

Hall tied the game early in the second period with a length-of-the-ice rush after collecting a loose puck along the boards in the Devils’ zone. The left wing got to the right circle in the Columbus zone and caught Bobrovsky cheating to play a cross-ice pass. His shot slipped between the goaltender and the goalpost for his 25th goal of the season.

NOTES: Injured Devils G Cory Schneider (groin-hip) skated for a second straight day. … Hall has a point in every game he has played in 2018. … Columbus won the season series 3-1. … The Blue Jackets are 18-2-2 when leading after two periods and 7-1 in their last eight games at Prudential Center. Devils C Nico Hischier had his four-game goal scoring streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Play Flyers in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Devils: Host Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

