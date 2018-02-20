CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Blueshirts Acquire Long Island Native O'Gara, 3rd-Round Draft Pick
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Rangers, Nick Holden, Rob O'Gara

By Sean Hartnett
» More Columns

The Rangers kicked off their unfamiliar role as trade deadline sellers by dealing Nick Holden to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Holden was traded to the Bruins in exchange for 24-year-old defenseman Rob O’Gara and a 2018 third-round draft pick.

O’Gara skated in eight games for the Bruins this season. The left-handed defenseman has appeared in 11 career NHL games and is yet to record a point. He has dressed for 43 games for the Providence Bruins of the AHL this season, collecting two goals and six assists.

A native of Nesconset, Long Island, O’Gara was voted as the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s best defensive defenseman in 2014-15 while at Yale. He twice received All-Ivy League first-team honors and was selected as an NCAA East first-team All-American in 2014-15. O’Gara was a freshman member of the Yale team that captured the 2012-13 NCAA national championship.

Rob O'Gara

Rob O’Gara of the Boston Bruins fires a pass against the Toronto Maple Leafs during a game on Oct. 15, 2016, at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

At 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds, O’Gara possesses a similar frame to Rangers alternate captain Marc Staal. He is known for being a defense-first defenseman who plays a calm game and offers a physical edge.

Holden has skated in 55 games for the Rangers this season, recording three goals and nine assists. In his 1½ seasons in New York, he appeared in a total of 135 games for the Rangers, totaling 14 goals and 32 assists for 46 points. The 30-year-old defenseman was acquired by the Rangers from the Colorado Avalanche at the 2016 draft for a fourth-round pick.

MORE: Hartnett: Rangers’ Nash Gives Trade Value Boost Just Before Deadline

A favorite of coach Alain Vigneault, Holden was primarily used on the Rangers’ top pairing alongside captain Ryan McDonagh this season. Holden is in the final year of his contract at a cap hit of $1.65 million. He was an obvious candidate to be moved before the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

Gaining O’Gara and a third-round pick for an expiring contract in Holden represents a solid start by Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton as the deadline nears. Bigger deals are on the horizon, and Gorton will be looking to stockpile prospects and picks in a season when the Rangers are unlikely to make the playoffs.

Follow Sean on Twitter at @HartnettHockey

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch