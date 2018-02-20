NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run that left a Laguardia Airport worker dead.
Police say 36-year-old Steven Morales had been riding his bicycle near Marine Terminal Road and Runway Drive around 7:20 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene.
He was rushed to Elmhurst General Hospital, but was pronounced dead.
Police said Morales was from Queens and worked for Swissport.
Overnight, investigators gathered footage from security cameras in the area, 1010 WINS’ John Montone reported.
The investigation is ongoing.