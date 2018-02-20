CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Breezy Point, Ethan Harp, Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people who lost their homes and businesses to a massive inferno during Superstorm Sandy are celebrating a legal victory.

Nearly 130 homes burned to the ground in the Breezy Point section of the Rockaways in Queens when fires erupted during the October 2012 storm.

Attorney Eric Schwarz, of the firm Sullivan Papain McGrath Block Cannavo P.C.​, represents some 40 people who are suing the Long Island Power Authority and National Grid, claiming the utility companies could have prevented the fires by cutting off power before it was too late.

“It was not a complicated decision at all because first of all you were dealing with a storm that was forecast to be an unprecedented coastal storm event with record-breaking and historic storm surge,” Schwarz said.

Schwarz believes the utilities didn’t have their act together.

“There was no measured, thought-out action here,” Schwarz said.

LIPA claims during the emergency, it was effectively acting as a government agency shielding it from a suit. But an appeals court now says the case can go forward.

Schwarz said his clients are greatly relieved by the decision.

