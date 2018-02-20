CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
CBS2's Elle McLogan Visited Chinatown To See How New York Celebrates The Spring FestivalBy Elle McLogan
Filed Under:2018 Lunar New Year, Chinatown, Chinese New Year, Elle, Elle McLogan, Lunar New Year, The Dig, The Dig With Elle McLogan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Lunar New Year, also known in China as the Spring Festival, is one of the most important celebrations to Chinese culture.

CBS2’s Elle McLogan headed to Manhattan’s Chinatown to see how New York celebrates the holiday.

“This year, the Year of the Dog has everyone excited,” said Nancy Yao Maasbach, President of the Museum of Chinese in America. “It’s really a family gathering. It’s kind of like Christmas, Thanksgiving, and all different components mixed in together.”

Elle spoke with a group of children who honor the festival with their families at the temple, where they pray for their ancestors. They also wear red and yellow, “colors to scare away the evil spirits.”

“People will dress up like dragons and perform the dragon dance,” explained one Chinatown local.

At the restaurant Spicy Village, kitchen staff prepared noodles, a staple food eaten during Spring Festival as a symbol of longevity.

According to Maasbach, the Lunar New Year celebration is gaining influence across the New York area.

“This is the third year that New York City has made it a public school holiday, and that’s trickled into other areas in the tri-state, so I think there’s a lot more excitement that the Lunar New Year festivities [are] for everyone, and it’s a real hallmark of being part of this country.”

Here are some spots Elle checked out while checking out the festivities:

GTW Tea & Water, Inc.
301 Grand Street
New York, NY 10002
(212) 475-6511

Museum of Chinese in America
215 Centre Street
New York, NY 10013
(212) 619-4785

Spicy Village
68 Forsyth Street B
New York, NY 10002
(212) 625-8299

What’s something few people know about but everybody should? Whatever it is, Elle McLogan is tracking it down on The Dig. Join her hunt for treasures hidden across our area. Follow Elle on Twitter and Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch