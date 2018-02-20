NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What’s for dinner?

As CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported, trends show some people are forgoing heavy entrees for snacks – a quick and easy habit for those on the go or novice cooks.

“In this day and age, we are kind of hustling and bustling and running from one thing to another, so I think snacking is the 21st century,” said Simon Steffen of Switzerland.

Lisa Barelli’s young daughter likes strawberries and points out as much.

“She is a picky eater,” Barelli said. “That’s what happens when they’re toddlers.”

The trend of snacking for dinner is not just for small children.

“I don’t really get a chance to really eat a, meal so snacks sometimes come in handy,” one man said.

“I won’t say I eat like a bird, but I try to,” another said.

According to the market research firm NPD Group, companies are making a profit on this snacking trend.

“We’re actually seeing some generational shifts that are driving this change,” said NPD Group market research analyst Darren Seifer. “In particular, everyone under the age of 40 today is consuming snack foods at main meals more often.”

CBS2 perused the aisles Tuesday with nutritionist Robin Barrie Kaiden.

“Dinner doesn’t have to look like dinner,” Kaiden said.

So what should you snack on?

“Cheese and turkey rolled up with lettuce and peppers and cucumber, and it’s like a sandwich without the sandwich — quick and easy,” she said.

Kaiden also advised going for protein such as hard-boiled eggs and light cheese, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables. Easting less before bed is healthy, and besides, one woman said, “Variety is the spice of life.”

If you do go for the bad stuff like chips, stick to the serving size and look for good oils like olive and avocado.

Market research shows children and teens eat healthy snacks such as fruit and yogurt as dinner, while seniors tend to hit the sweets such as cakes and cookies.