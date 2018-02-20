CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Magdalena Doris, Snacks For Dinner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What’s for dinner?

As CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported, trends show some people are forgoing heavy entrees for snacks – a quick and easy habit for those on the go or novice cooks.

“In this day and age, we are kind of hustling and bustling and running from one thing to another, so I think snacking is the 21st century,” said Simon Steffen of Switzerland.

Lisa Barelli’s young daughter likes strawberries and points out as much.

“She is a picky eater,” Barelli said. “That’s what happens when they’re toddlers.”

The trend of snacking for dinner is not just for small children.

“I don’t really get a chance to really eat a, meal so snacks sometimes come in handy,” one man said.

“I won’t say I eat like a bird, but I try to,” another said.

According to the market research firm NPD Group, companies are making a profit on this snacking trend.

“We’re actually seeing some generational shifts that are driving this change,” said NPD Group market research analyst Darren Seifer. “In particular, everyone under the age of 40 today is consuming snack foods at main meals more often.”

CBS2 perused the aisles Tuesday with nutritionist Robin Barrie Kaiden.

“Dinner doesn’t have to look like dinner,” Kaiden said.

So what should you snack on?

“Cheese and turkey rolled up with lettuce and peppers and cucumber, and it’s like a sandwich without the sandwich — quick and easy,” she said.

Kaiden also advised going for protein such as hard-boiled eggs and light cheese, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables. Easting less before bed is healthy, and besides, one woman said, “Variety is the spice of life.”

If you do go for the bad stuff like chips, stick to the serving size and look for good oils like olive and avocado.

Market research shows children and teens eat healthy snacks such as fruit and yogurt as dinner, while seniors tend to hit the sweets such as cakes and cookies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch