MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The drivers of a garbage truck and a NJ TRANSIT bus were injured in a head-on collision around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to NJ TRANSIT, the bus was traveling westbound on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood when it crashed into a Roselle Trucking Co. truck just outside the Hilton Bus Garage entrance.
No customers were on board the Route No. 25 bus at the time of the accident.
Due to the investigation and clearing of the demolished vehicles, sand and debris on the roadway, Springfield Avenue was closed in both directions.
