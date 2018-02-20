NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — He left the makeup and made-off with the cash register.
Police are looking for a man who busted into a Bronx cosmetics store and stole a register that contained $250.
Cops say a black male in a grey hoodie, black coat, black pants, and construction boots committed the burglary at Sense Beauty Supply on Parkchester Road in the early morning hours of Monday, February 19.
