Good morning New York City!
The warm-up will continue today with records continuing to be set.
Yesterday broke for records around the tri-state area, but expect those records as well as the rest of them to fall today.
Today’s forecast high is 71° in New York City. We should break the record of 68°.
Your day starts off foggy with some drizzle especially east of New York City. We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM. However, the fog will burn off and the sun will bear down on us with a warm Southwest wind.
This will allow temps to soar into the mid 70s for some, maybe even near 80° down the Jersey shore.
There is a little bit of rain expected to sweep across the area after 7 PM. This is the first piece of a cold front that will drop our temps significantly tomorrow.
But enjoy today as temps are feeling like May!
Have a good one.
– G.