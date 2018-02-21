CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:2018 Winter Olympics, COTE Korean Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse New York, Drink Specials, Food Specials, Hudson's at Pier 81, STK, The Pennsy Food Hall

By Carly Petrone

There’s still time to root for Team USA before the 2018 Winter Olympics officially end on Feb. 25. Whether you’re in the mood for a group shotski or an extravagant four-course gilded menu for two, here are five places to celebrate this epic athletic event in NYC.

Olympic-Themed Food at The Pennsy Food Hall
2 Pennsylvania Plaza
New York, NY 10121
www.thepennsy.nyc

The Pennsy Food Hall has got you covered when it comes to celebrating the Olympics. Chow down on Winter Olympic-themed food specials like the Gold Bowl from Little Beet (greens, braised pork shoulder, sweet potato mac & cheese, charred broccoli and turmeric tahini sauce), The Gold Metal Taco from Taco Dumbo (plant-based beef, black bean mash and vegan lime crema, served in an organic blue hard shell), or the Snowflake Combo from Ribalta Mo’ (signature D.O.C. Pizza topped with Parmigiano flakes and a complimentary soda). You also can nosh on Korean favorites like Korean Bibimbap from Sabi Sushi as well as a special Korean-Style Sticky “Short Rib” Sandwich from Pat LaFrieda. Did we mention this one comes with a ginger-sesame aioli? Now that’s something to celebrate. Come on down and cheer on your favorite teams from their exclusive tented outdoor lounge area before it’s too late!

Golden Torch Cocktail at COTE Korean Steakhouse
16 W. 22nd St.
New York, NY 10010
212-401-7986
www.cotenyc.com

Get into the Olympic spirit over at COTE Korean Steakhouse! Sip your way to gold with a Golden Torch cocktail crafted by head bartender Devin Kennedy. Cheer on Team USA with this medal-worthy drink that’s made with citrus scrap syrup from leftover garnish, making it a no-waste sustainable cocktail that you can feel good about drinking. This environmentally friendly cocktail is also made with Cazadores Anejo, Salers Gentian Liquer, and St. Germain. Want to make this medal-worthy drnk at home? Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

1.5 Cazadores Anejo
.5 Salers Gentian Liquer
.25 St Germain
.25 Citrus Scrap Syrup

Method: To make Citrus Scrap syrup, take leftover garnish lemon and orange peels/zest and macerate the peels with equal weight sugar. Massage the peels with the sugar to release the oils that will dissolve the sugar. Leave overnight, strain the liquid out. Stirred, sever up with a coupe with orange twist.

Shotskis & Olympic-Themed Dessert at STK
26 Little West 12th St.
New York, NY 10014
646-24-2444
togrp.com

STK is rolling out the STK Games during the Winter Olympics and you can definitely get in on the fun. If you’re with a group, opt for their USA Shotskis or sweeten things up with their Olympic Torch Dessert. This pink beauty is a bed of flaming cotton candy with hidden strawberry shortcake dessert inside. Finally, live out your Olympic medal ceremony dreams by ordering The Winner’s Podium – a trio of lemon drop shot with gold, silver, and bronze sugar rim that’s served in crushed ice with a small silver seafood tower platter. Watch your favorite athletes compete up on the big screen and enjoy a viewing party to remember. Specials available at all NYC STK locations through Feb. 23.

Go For The Gold Cocktail at Hudson’s at Pier 81
12th Ave. and W. 41st St.
New York, NY
212-630-8840
hudsonsnyc.com

It may still be winter but you can definitely enjoy a drink on the water at Hudson’s at Pier 81. Step aboard this 3-story lounge and rooftop and toast to the winner that you are. This floating restaurant is stepping things up with their Go For The Gold cocktail, a beautiful mixture of Gold Courvoisier, Royal Combier, Golden Light Blue Agave Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Meyer Lemon Juice, Meyer Lemon Peel, Gold Edible Glitter, and Superfine Sugar. Yacht is open Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. See website for future sailing times.

Gilded Menu at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse New York
1221 Ave of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
212-575-5129
delfriscos.com

If you really want to pull out all the stops this Olympic winter season then make a reservation at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse New York. They’re offering select guests the chance to bite into their own Olympic gold medal with an exclusive four-course gilded menu. Available now through Feb. 25, couples can pay $2,300 for a meal that starts out with an Elixir Cocktail made with Illegal Mescal, Yellow Chartreuse, pineapple, and garnished with a gold-dusted lime wheel. Move onto a beautiful Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Salad drizzled with golden EVOO followed by tableside caviar service of Kaluga Royal, 2 lb. of chilled Alaskan King Crab legs, and a 48 oz. Maine Lobster Tail – all served on a bed of golden ice. Make sure you leave roof for the Double Eagle Steak, a 45 Day Dry-Aged Double Bone-in Ribeye carved tableside and served with three flavored salts and a brushed gold medallion hanging on the bone (which guests can keep!). Finally, satisfy your sweet tooth with a slice of the restaurant’s signature Six-Layer Lemon Doberge Cake gilded in gold flakes. Guests will also be able to sip on a rare pour of Les Antiquaires du Cognac Hors d’Age Borderies Cognac. Dinner also includes pours of Cabernet Screaming Eagle, bubbly Dom Perignon Champagne, and premier dessert wine Chateau d’Yquem Sauternes. Are you one of the lucky five couples who gets to try out this incredible menu?

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.

