By Carly Petrone

February is National Snack Month and NYC has plenty of places to pick up some grub in between meals. From Russian dumplings topped with sour cream to protein-packed Greek yogurt bars, here are five of our favorite spots.

Daa! Dumplings

Turnstyle Underground Market

1000 S. 8th Ave.

New York, NY 10019

www.daadumplings.com

Attention snackers! You’re in luck because Daa! Dumplings is officially coming to Columbus Circle’s Turnstyle Underground Market! Stop in on opening day, Feb. 27 and purchase any size dumpling in exchange for a promo code to get a regular sized dumpling on them during your next visit. These tasty Russian morsels (also known as Pelmeni) have a slightly thicker dough and are filled with everything from Siberian style pork and chicken to potato and veal. Don’t forget to add a dollop of sour cream and other imported Russian sauces to your dumplings. This on-the-go snack will warm your belly up just in time to hop onto the subway.

Wafels & Dinges

15 Avenue B

New York, NY 10009

212-510-7114

dinges.nyc

You’ll be able to smell the sweet goodness emanating from the Wafels & Dinges truck when it pulls up to the curb. Choose from Liege Wafels, Brussels Wafels, or Hashbrown Wafels and then choose your dinges (aka toppings). Hope you have a sweet tooth because most are on the sugary side (think Belgian chocolate fudge, powdered sugar, and Vermont maple syrup). We suggest trying their traditional Spekuloos Spread (made from spiced shortcrust biscuits) – it has the consistency of peanut butter but the flavor of a delicious cookie. You can also get crafty by ordering their legendary creations like their De Verdekke (two freshly baked mini-wafelinis with a scoop of ice cream), the Throwdown Wafel (courtesy of a duel with Bobby Flay), or De Double Trouble (a wafel-wich loaded with Nutella, strawberries, bananas, spekuloos cookie crumble, and whipped cream). You might need two forks for this one. Click here to find out where their trucks are throughout NYC or stop by their brick and mortar store in the East Village.

Hot Chocolate from City Bakery

City Bakery

3 W. 18th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-366-1414

thecitybakery.com

If you’d rather sip your chocolate than chew on it then make your way to City Bakery. Not only is February Nation Snack Month but it’s also the bakery’s Annual Hot Chocolate Festival! There’s still time to try out decadent flavors like Creamy Stout, Salted Caramel, On A Peanut Butter Barge, White Chocolate Waltz, and many others. Warning: this small cup of hot cocoa packs some serious punch. It’s rich and will certainly tie you over until your next meal. Add on an oversized marshmallow for an extra dose of sugar (and one Instagram-worthy frothy shot).

Chobani SoHo

152 Prince St.

New York, NY 10012

212-364-3970

www.chobani.com

Look no further than the Chobani Café if you’re looking for a ton of variety when it comes to getting a healthy, protein-filled snack. Go back to your childhood days with their PB&J yogurt version: simply a base of their plain yogurt topped with peanut butter, grape jelly, red grapes, and peanuts. Or opt for something with a bit of a kick like their savory Red Pepper Harissa and Feta. This one comes with yogurt, roasted red pepper harissa, feta cheese, mint, and extra virgin olive oil. The best part? It also comes with a bag of simit chips (pita chips cousin). Chobani Cafes also offer other yogurt-based items like Turkish Red Lentil Soup, breakfast bowls, and a variety of Greek Yogurt Drinks like the Green Goodness (apple, avocado, cucumber, fennel, celery, spinach, mango, lemon, parsley, and mint) and Mango Citrus Carrot (mango, apple, banana, carrot, fennel, ginger, and lime). Want to make some of your own snacks at home? Check out other Chobani recipes here.

Empanada Mama

765 9th Ave.

New York, NY 10019

212-698-9008

www.empmamanyc.com

Enjoy a pocket of goodness from Empanada Mama. This place offers more than 30 kinds of empanadas ranging from wheat flour-based Jerk n Cheese (jerk marinated chicken with swiss cheese) and Dasayuno Americano (top round steak, cheddar cheese, eggs, Spanish onion and a Latin twist) to corn flour-based Rice & Beans (white rice and red beans) and BBQ Pulled Pork (slow roasted pork, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, and bbq sauce). You can also test out their traditional Brasil (ground beef, sautéed onion, and potato) or Mama’s tuna melt with cheddar cheese and jalapenos. Rather have a baked version? They can do that. They offer five flavors including Greek Sausage Pie, Shredded Chicken, Mushrooms, Greek Spinach Pie, and Ground Beef. These handheld snacks are perfect for when your stomach starts to grumble.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.