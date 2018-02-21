Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
The Yankees were at it again Tuesday, landing 25-year-old utility man Brandon Drury from the Diamondbacks, a move both Boomer & Gregg like.
The guys got the ball rolling Wednesday morning by talking about the Yanks’ latest acquisition and what it might mean for the immediate futures of prized prospects Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar??
From there it was on to the Mets — who need a lot to go their way if they hope to share headlines with the Bombers — and some hockey talk, which Boomer assumes people want to hear.