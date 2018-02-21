Actor Billy Magnussen spent two important parts of his life in New York. The first came when he was a kid growing up in Queens. Magnussen and his family lived near Jamaica Avenue and he can still hear the sound of the subways in his head when he thinks back to his time in Woodhaven. After moving with his family to Georgia and going to college in North Carolina, Magnussen returned to the Big Apple to pursue his acting dreams on Broadway. The 32-year-old ended up getting nominated for a Tony and worked with stars like David Hyde Pierce and Sigourney Weaver.
Today, Magnussen is one of the hottest young actors in Hollywood and one of the stars of the new movie “Game Night.” Billy stopped by the CBS Local Studio to discuss his life in Queens, the impact of his time on Broadway and his new movie with Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman.