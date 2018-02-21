CBS 2A full-body scanner is demonstrated by a woman at Fuhlsbuettel airport - Hamburg, Germany - Sep 27, 2010 - Photo: FABIAN BIMMER/AFP/Getty ImagesA full-body scanner is demonstrated by a woman at Fuhlsbuettel airport - Hamburg, Germany - Sep 27, 2010 - Photo: FABIAN BIMMER/AFP/Getty Images Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, […]
Filed Under:Carol D'Auria, Local TV, Ricardo Cruciani

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A doctor previously convicted of assaulting patients has been arrested on a rape charge.

Back in November, Dr. Ricardo Cruciani admitted to having sexually assaulted seven patients while he was chairman of Drexel University’s neurology department in Philadelphia.

Ricardo Cruciani (credit: Philadelphia Police)

Cruciani, 63, took a plea deal in 2016 and was released on probation. Under the deal, he had to register as a sex offender and could no longer practice medicine.

He was arrested in New York Wednesday on first degree rape charges.

Cruciani is an Ivy league-trained neurologist who specializes in rare complicated syndromes that cause debilitating pain in patients.

Cruciani once worked at Beth Israel hospital. In a statement, the company that owns the hospital said in part that they are “aware of the case involving Dr. Cruciani and we do not comment on pending litigation. We are committed to a safe environment for all patients, faculty, staff, students, trainees and visitors.”

