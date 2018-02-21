CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Eddie Byrne, NYPD, St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 22-year-old cop who was executed by a crack gang some 30 years ago was given a memorial mass inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Wednesday.

“It seemed like society was just unraveling. Criminals were assertively assassinating police officers for no reason, but to send a message to society that they’re taking over,” Judge Kirk Bartley said.

Bartley was the prosecutor who tried Officer Eddie Byrne’s killers.

He came to St. Patrick’s Cathedral to honor the rookie cop’s memory.

Byrne was assassinated as he guarded a witness in Queens, in the crack wars that plagued New York City. Byrne’s brother Larry said his death sparked outrage and action.

“And the effort began to take New York City back from the drug dealers and from the crack gangs,” Larry said.

He said it’s not a day of sadness and sorrow, but of rememberance of Eddie’s story and the difference his life and death have made.

Comments
  1. Anton Mikofsky says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    OMG EXECUTED IS NOT THE RIGHT WORD you can say Murdered execution-style PLEASE

    antonmikofsky@aol.com

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch