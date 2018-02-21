NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York City bicyclist delivering Chinese food is blaming the Waze navigation app for directing him into the busy Lincoln Tunnel, where bikes are banned.
A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman said Wednesday that 19-year-old Bruce Lee was stopped the night before after he pedaled into the tunnel, which connects Manhattan and New Jersey.
The Staten Island man told police that he was directed into the tunnel under the Hudson River by the Waze app on his phone.
He was arrested on charges of trespass and criminal possession of a weapon after a dagger was found in his possession. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.
This is not the first time such a mishap has happened. Back in late August of 2017, a food deliveryman attempted to pedal from Manhattan to New Jersey. The 26-year-old Jersey City man was intercepted by Port Authority police on the New Jersey side of the tunnel.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)