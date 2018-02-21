NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect has been arrested after officials say he was caught on video hurling a Molotov cocktail at a Brooklyn building.
Video shows the suspect walking in the middle of Riverdale Avenue near Van Siclen last Saturday with two bottles of flammable liquid at around 12:47 p.m.
The suspect can be seen lighting one of the bottles and throwing it at the roof a barber shop. The shop was open and had employees and customers inside at the time.
George Thomas, 35, was arrested and is charged with arson in the first degree. Fire Marshals say he had a dispute at the barber shop earlier in the day.
“Deliberately igniting a fire on the roof of an occupied business is a reckless and dangerous act, which could have taken the lives of many innocent people,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.