CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Collars For Dollars, Mike Smeltz, NYPD, NYPD Overtime

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The alleged police practice of “collars for dollars” — officers making arrests at a certain time to trigger overtime for the day – was under examination in Brooklyn federal court Monday.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, Hector Cordero – a cashier at a mini market in Bushwick, Brooklyn – was arrested four years ago. He was accused of selling crack cocaine two doors down from where he was working.

Those charges were dismissed, and he is now in court — suing the city and claiming that the NYPD officers who arrested him did so they could make overtime.

One of those officers, John Essig, testified in court that he wrote in his memo book as Cordero’s arrest happening at 3:25 p.m. — the exact time Essig’s shift ended — when the arrest actually happened two hours before that.

Essig claims that’s a practice he was taught to do whenever he made an arrest that ended up requiring him to take overtime.

If any of the four officers involved in Cordero’s arrest are found liable, a second and much larger trial will be triggered that would examine the entire Police Department’s use — and potentially abuse – of overtime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch