OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were investigating a bias incident in Oceanside, Long Island.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, blue-colored lewd drawings were spotted on the sidewalk at Perkins and Lincoln avenues in Oceanside, as well as in the stonework in front of a home and on the white PVC fence.
In front of one house, there was also a swastika that a resident tried to remove.
“I did everything I could. I took out the Clorox and I had a steel bush — tried to wipe it down. I even went as far as taking out my power washer, and it’s just, it’s not coming off,” the resident said.
The resident said it was kind of like a reminder every time she walks outside.
“Every time I come out of my house it’s going to be here,” she said.
Next door, the owner said he has lived on the block for 30 years with no issues until now.
“It’s disgusting. They’re little kids probably,” he said. “I’m the one that found the can like three blocks down on the right-hand side. Even the cops didn’t find it. These kids didn’t even throw it down the sewer. They left it outside.”
Authorities were investigating late Wednesday.