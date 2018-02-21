CBS 2AccuWeather Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and […]
WCBS 880AccuWeather WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of […]
1010 WINSAccuWeather 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio […]
WFANAccuWeather As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four […]
WLNYAccuWeather Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY […]
Paramedic Michael Rizzo Suffers From Same Heart Condition As Sean Fisher
Filed Under:Hazel Sanchez, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, Local TV, Michael Rizzo, Sean Fisher

WALDWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new program is bringing first responder training to athletic coaches, in hopes of making a difference between life and death for a player suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

So far, nearly 100 coaches have been trained as part of the All Heart program.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, the program is in memory of Sean Fisher, who was 13 when he collapsed at football practice and died as a result of an undetected heart ailment.

Sean still lives as an inspiration through the foundation in his name, and All Heart. But there is someone else who has kept Sean’s memory dear.

Nearly a decade ago, Michael Rizzo was the paramedic on call for an unconscious child on a football field.

Jim and Sheila Fisher are the child’s parents, and they met Rizzo for the first time Wednesday.

The circumstances back then were extreme.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t have done more,” Rizzo said.

“Honestly, you did the best you possibly could,” Sheila Fisher said.

“Thank you,” Rizzo said as they hugged again.

The outcome, unfortunately, was tragic.

“You worked on him as much as you could,” Jim Fisher told Rizzo. “You’re a good man. It’s bitter sweet.”

It was August 2008 when Rizzo saw a teenage boy lying there in front of all his friends.

“You want to stop and stand back and say, ‘Oh my God, this can’t be happening; it’s a young boy, but you focus very intently on saving Sean and doing what we could.’”

Sadly, Sean Fisher could not be saved. But that day turned out to be life changing for Rizzo too

“I had such horrible chest pain on that call,” Rizzo said. “A few months after is when I finally had my diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.”

It turned out Rizzo had the very same heart condition that Sean died of. He eventually had a heart transplant

“I have a heart of a woman in her 40s – that’s what I’ve been told,” Rizzo said. “I call her my donor angel and I talk to her every day, and I thank her and I pray her family is doing OK.”

But Rizzo said he never forgot Sean and that day with the Fishers, and then, “I come across an article on the Fisher Foundation, and I said, ‘I have to call them.’”

Their meeting was warmer and easier than each had anticipated — helping bring things full circle, Rizzo received a gift of a Sean Fisher Foundation hat and T-shirt.

“You’re part of the Sean Fisher family now,” Jim Fisher said.

Rizzo admitted that he feels a sort of survivor’s guilt, since he and Sean both had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and Sean has died while Rizzo goes on living. Sheila Fisher said Rizzo had nothing to worry about.

“You went on living – you’re saving people every day of your life,” she said. “There’s a reason.”

Rizzo said, “I want to see what i can do for you.”

The Fishers have made Sean’s Foundation and getting cardiac testing to kids in school their mission. Now it’s part of Rizzo’s next chapter too.

“Just the satisfaction of helping other families and kids so it doesn’t happen again,” Jim Fisher said. “That’s the true satisfaction you get.”

For more on the Sean Fisher Memorial Foundation, click here.

For more on the All Heart program, click here.

For more on the New Jersey Sharing Network, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch