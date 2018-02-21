YONKERS (CBSNewYork) — The City of Yonkers has had it with drivers clogging its streets trying to avoid the Interstate 87 toll near the boundary with Greenburgh.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, Yonkers is waging yet another campaign to eliminate the $1.25 toll on the expressway near Stew Leonard’s. For the city, it is not just about money – the problem is traffic and accidents.
A unanimous Yonkers City Council has sent a resolution to Gov. Phil Murphy explaining that drivers avoiding the toll bail out. They got off at I-87 and detour through local streets in Yonkers.
Traffic chronically backs up along Central Park Avenue near Palmer Road close to the Sprain.
A Thruway Authority representative told the Journal News that the toll booth will eventually be replaced with cashless tolling.
That should cut down on I-87 backups, but in Yonkers, officials say it will do nothing to address their traffic problem from drivers avoiding the toll.