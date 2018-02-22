NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for suspect who police say punched a subway passenger in the face for no apparent reason.

It happened back on Feb. 6 on board a northbound 7 train.

Khurram Safri, 36, says he was riding the train on his way home from work. He said he was on the uptown train watching the suspect harassing other passengers when the man randomly attacked him.

“He suddenly came and just punched me and my head is banged into the car,” Safri said.

The impact of the punch, he said, knocked him out.

“For like 10 seconds, I was unconscious and when I wake up my coworker, he hold that guy,” Safri said.

When he train pulled into the Main Street station in Flushing, police said the man walked off the train and out of the station.

Safri was glad no one was seriously hurt.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect moments after the incident as he walked out of the station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.