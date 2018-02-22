1010 WINS –– Amy Poehler is slamming the NRA after they used her image on social media.

The NRA thanked their spokeswoman for appearing at a CNN Town Hall Wednesday evening by using a GIF of Leslie Knope, the Parks and Recreation character made famous by Amy Poehler.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

But the co-creator and writer of Parks and Rec, Michael Schur wasn’t thrilled with their choice.

He responded, writing: “Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”

After the recent shooting in Parkland, Florida took the lives of 17 people, students are working diligently to change gun laws in america to prevent another tragedy from happening.

Michael tweeted: “Also, Amy isn’t on Twitter, but she texted me a message: “Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them i said f*** off?”

Amy’s two co-stars Nick Offerman and Adam Scott, also defended her writing, “Hey @NRA please stay the f*** away from Leslie Knope.”

And Nick tweeted: “Our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat s**t.”