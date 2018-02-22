New Yorkers have a big decision to make on Feb. 22: Salt or no salt on the rim of their cocktail glasses. It’s National Margarita Day and restaurants are offering various deals to honor the tequila-based drink. From Chelsea to Midtown and Tribeca, here are some of the best places to celebrate the margarita.

Bodega Negra

355 West 16th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-229-2336

www.bodeganegranyc.com

It is time for New Yorkers to unleash their creativity this Margarita Day at Bodega Negra. In honor of the holiday, the Chelsea restaurant is offering “Make Your Own Margarita” for $17 during dinner hours. Diners have the chance to choose either tequila Blanco, resposado, anejo or mezcal as the base. Then, they can select up to two sweet or savory mixers, including berries, jalapeño herb and pineapple. A margarita is not complete without a little salt and you can choose to have the glass rim garnished with chili, smoked or regular salt.

Whiskey Blue

541 Lexington Ave.

New York, NY 10022

212-407-2947

www.gerberbars.com

Don’t be fooled by its name, Whiskey Blue is celebrating National Margarita Day with two-for-one Casamigos margaritas. New Yorkers looking for a refreshing take on the margarita can order the Cucumber Margarita. Garnished with a cucumber wheel, the drink is made with muddled cucumbers, Casamigos Blanco, lime juice, simple syrup and Cointreau.

Selena Rosa

1712 Second Ave.

New York, NY 10128

212-722-4242

www.selenarosanyc.com

Margaritas are always flowing at Selena Rosa especially on National Margarita Day. New Yorkers can head to the popular Upper East Side restaurant and take advantage of their buy one, get one free on all regular and specialty margaritas. The frozen and on the rocks drinks come in strawberry, mango and coconut. Selena Rosa offers pitchers of raspberry, wild berry and pomegranate margaritas.

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails

367 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10016

212-689-3000

www.handcraftnyc.com

It is always better to celebrate with friends, so New Yorkers should grab a group and head to HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails for Margarita Day. The Kips Bay restaurant is offering pitchers of margaritas for $25. Ideal for a group of four, the cocktail is made with tequila, triple sec and fresh lime juice. To complement the margaritas, order the nachos, which are half-priced for the day. They’re loaded HandCraft Nachos are topped with corn and bean chili, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle sour cream cheese sauce.

Slate

54 West 21st St.

New York, NY 10010

212-989-0096

www.slate-ny.com

There is a spot in the Flatiron district that lets New Yorkers can release their inner child. Whether you want to play a game of giant Jenga, pool, ping pong or Foosball, Slate has you covered. On National Margarita Day, the sports bar is offering $5 margarita all night long from open to close.

The Attic Rooftop Lounge

251 West 48th St.

New York, NY 11036

212-956-1300

www.theattic-nyc.com

Margaritas will be the drink of the night high above the hustle and bustle of Midtown at The Attic. The rooftop bar will offer three drink and pitcher specials for happy hour until 8 p.m. on National Margarita Day. New Yorkers can unwind with the Mellow Margarita made with Patron Roca, nutmeg syrup, cranberry juice, lime juice and agave. For a little spice, order the Mean Margarita infused with jalapeno. These two cocktails are offered for $8 per drink or $45 per pitcher. However, if you just want the traditional cocktail you can order the Classic Margarita for $5 per drink or $35 for the pitcher.

Añejo Tribeca

301 Church St.

New York, NY 10013

212-920-6270

www.anejonyc.com

There is another reason to celebrate the margarita, it is the cocktail’s 80th anniversary. Añejo is serving the limited Premium Clase Azul Mezcal Margaritas for $55. Created by resident mezcal sommelier, the commemorative cocktail is made with Clase Azul Durango Mezcal, Grand Marnier 1880, lime juice and agave.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker the sweet stuff in life. You can follow his dessert adventures on Instagram.