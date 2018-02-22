CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Bobby Ojeda, Matt Harvey, New York Mets, WFAN Afternoon Drive

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Is Matt Harvey fixable?

WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” posed that question to former Mets pitcher Bobby Ojeda on Wednesday. Ojeda said he believes there is hope for Harvey.

gettyimages 687474350 LISTEN: Bobby Ojeda Says Matt Harvey Is Fixable

New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey pitches in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“I think he’s fixable. I’m not sure if it’ll happen here,” Ojeda said. “I am thrilled with (manager Mickey) Callaway’s ability to get through to pitchers. I am thrilled with (pitching coach) Dave (Eiland), the way he can work with a staff, too. So that was another good move by (general manager) Sandy Alderson to pick up two quality pitching guys.”

Once the brightest young star on the Mets, Harvey went 9-17 with a 5.78 ERA the past two seasons while dealing with a number of injuries.

But Ojeda said he believes Harvey’s problems are largely mental. He said he thinks Harvey tried to be something he’s not in attempting to living up to the “Dark Knight” moniker.

“I think so much was put in his head that it started to explode, and I think what they’re trying to do is back him down on all these things he was trying to do, and I think they’re trying to simplify it mentally,” Ojeda said. “And what happens when you simplify it mentally, your body follows. I think that’s the goal.”

To listen to the interview, in which Ojeda discusses baseball rule changes and other Mets-related matters, click on the audio player above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch