NEW YORK (WFAN) — Is Matt Harvey fixable?
WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” posed that question to former Mets pitcher Bobby Ojeda on Wednesday. Ojeda said he believes there is hope for Harvey.
“I think he’s fixable. I’m not sure if it’ll happen here,” Ojeda said. “I am thrilled with (manager Mickey) Callaway’s ability to get through to pitchers. I am thrilled with (pitching coach) Dave (Eiland), the way he can work with a staff, too. So that was another good move by (general manager) Sandy Alderson to pick up two quality pitching guys.”
Once the brightest young star on the Mets, Harvey went 9-17 with a 5.78 ERA the past two seasons while dealing with a number of injuries.
But Ojeda said he believes Harvey’s problems are largely mental. He said he thinks Harvey tried to be something he’s not in attempting to living up to the “Dark Knight” moniker.
“I think so much was put in his head that it started to explode, and I think what they’re trying to do is back him down on all these things he was trying to do, and I think they’re trying to simplify it mentally,” Ojeda said. “And what happens when you simplify it mentally, your body follows. I think that’s the goal.”
