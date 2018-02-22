NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are looking to question a group of men in connection with an attack and robbery of a teen in the Bronx.
It happened on Feb. 8 on the Grand Concourse in the Fordham Heights section.
Police say the group punched and kicked a 15-year-old boy before hitting him with a brick and a stick, fracturing his leg. They then took off with the teen’s phone and $20 in cash.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for multiple injuries. Police say he did not know the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.