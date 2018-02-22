NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released new surveillance images of the suspect sought in an attempted rape in Brooklyn.
Police say the suspect in the photo above followed a woman into her building near 17th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway Saturday. The suspect then shoved his way into a 59-year-old woman’s apartment, exposed himself, shoved her onto a couch and tried to rape her, according to police.
The woman fought back, and he slapped her repeatedly, police said. The woman was able to run out of the apartment, and the suspect followed her into the hall. She managed to shut the door and lock him out, and the suspect ran out, according to police.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5’10”-6’2″, wearing a light colored hooded sweater, black coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
All calls are kept confidential.