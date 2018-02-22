CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Ed Coleman, New York Mets, Zack Wheeler

By Ed Coleman
» More Columns

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFAN) — Zack Wheeler may eventually be headed to the Mets’ bullpen when the regular season rolls around on March 29, but he’ll start the first exhibition game this spring when the Mets host the Atlanta Braves on Friday in Port St. Lucie.

On Wednesday, Mets manager Mickey Callaway announced his pitchers for the first three spring training games, and they are as follows:

Friday vs. Atlanta: Wheeler will start followed by Hansel Robles, Chris Flexen, Paul Sewald, Corey Oswalt, Jacob Rhame, Tyler Bashlor, Jamie Callahan and Drew Smith.

Bashlor and Smith have already drawn high praise from coaches in camp. Bashlor was at both St. Lucie and Binghamton last season and combined for 84 strikeouts in 50 innings (46 appearances) with 13 saves and a 3.44 ERA. He needs better control but has looked sharp here and has high heat.

gettyimages 693577940 Coleman: Wheelers Still A Starter For Now, As Callaway Announces Mets Rotation For First 3 Spring Games

Zack Wheeler throws in the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

Smith came over in the Lucas Duda deal with Tampa Bay last season. His overall minor league numbers speak for themselves: 10.1 strikeouts to 2.7 walks per nine innings and a 1.80 ERA in 140 innings.

Interestingly, Callaway was asked how he was treating Wheeler now, as a starter or reliever, and answered: “He’s definitely a starting pitcher. I think for us to be the best possible team we can be, we have to have him be a starter. And he’s going to go out there and do everything he can to win this competition that we have going on.”

MORE: ‘Afternoon Drive’ Discusses Whether Mets’ Wheeler Should Be Frustrated About Vargas Signing

Nonetheless, the situation exists, with the addition of Jason Vargas last week, of six starters vying for five spots. Stay tuned.

Saturday vs St. Louis: Seth Lugo will start followed by Kevin McGowan, Marcos Molina, P.J. Conlon, Corey Taylor and Gerson Bautista.

Molina, who’s been noted for his great work ethic, split between St. Lucie and Binghamton last year. He had Tommy John surgery in 2015.

Bautista has opened eyes with a 100-mph fastball at times, but he is very raw and needs work on his delivery. He came from the Red Sox in the Addison Reed deal last year. He had control problems and a high ERA at single-A Salem for Boston, but finishing up at St. Lucie, he struck out 20 and walked just three batters in 14 innings.

Sunday vs Miami: Robert Gsellman gets the start, followed by Jeurys Familia, Jerry Blevins, A.J. Ramos, Anthony Swarzak and Rafael Montero.

All three games are at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie.

As far as the leadoff hitter situation goes, Callaway is still undetermined which way he’ll go. But Juan Lagares will likely lead off Friday because “it’s just more to get guys at-bats. Lagares is going through some swing changes, so you might see him leading off a lot in spring training, just to make sure he gets as many at-bats as possible.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch