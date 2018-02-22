NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was an urgent call from advocates for Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday to do away with his proposal to cap state funding for New York City child welfare services.
“We should not put children in the middle of political battles,” said city Councilman Jumaane Williams (D-45th).
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, Williams said Cuomo has chosen to make the future of thousands of New York City kids a political issue.
The governor’s budget calls for a cap on how much money city child welfare services receive.
The head of the City’s Administration for Children’s Services said the $320 million cap would cripple his agency, and that it would in effect be a $129 million cut in funding in the next budget.
Wayne Ho is the president of the Chinese American Planning Council — an organization that receives money from the City and State for welfare services.
“I would like to point out that it was actually during Gov. Mario Cuomo’s tenure that child welfare financing systems were put into place, so I ask the governor, continue the tradition of your father,” Ho said.
Advocates are hoping to change the governor’s mind before the new fiscal year begins on April 1.