NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is in full support of New York City students joining in next month’s nationwide walkout to remember victims of the Parkland, Florida massacre.
As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, the mayor gave his tacit approval when asked if New York City would sanction the planned 17-minute nationwide student walkout, set for 10 a.m. on March 14. The date will mark the one-month anniversary of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting.
“We’re certainly ready for that and we respect it. I respect it,” de Blasio said. “If I was a high school student today I’d be walking out. There’s no question about it.”
De Blasio repeated his announcement this week that active shooter drills would be ongoing at all New York City public schools, and that in addition to schools where scanners are in regular use, rolling scanners will operate in each of the city’s more than 1,800 public schools at least one day a year.